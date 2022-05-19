Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14.

Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim’s family.

He said his party would work with the victim’s family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly. He said the incident was shameful and such incidents were being consistently reported from different parts of the state. He also listed some recent incidents of crime to target the state government and said the state police had earned a bad name for fake encounters.