Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14.
Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim’s family.
He said his party would work with the victim’s family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly. He said the incident was shameful and such incidents were being consistently reported from different parts of the state. He also listed some recent incidents of crime to target the state government and said the state police had earned a bad name for fake encounters.
Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train. A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days. The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river. The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. Punjab Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
