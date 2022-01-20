Akhilesh: SP will restore old pension scheme for state staff, if voted to power

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced that if his party returns to power in the state, it would restore the old monthly pension scheme benefitting state employees, who had been agitating for it for long. He said Yash Bharati Awards and the new ‘Nagar Bharati Awards would be also be introduced.

“On coming to power, we will reintroduce the Yash Bharati Awards, which were first introduced by Netaji’s government (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and carried forward in the previous SP government. Our governments used to honour eminent personalities in various fields such as art, culture, music, literature, sports etc for their contribution to respective fields,” Akhilesh said at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters,

On the pattern of the state award, Yash Bharati, the government will also bring in Nagar Bharati Awards at the district level, said the SP chief.

The former chief minister announced that the monthly pension scheme for the state employees, which existed in the previous SP government, will be reintroduced. It was discontinued by the BJP govt.

“These promises will be incorporated in the SP’s manifesto, which we will release after the BJP releases its manifesto,” said Akhilesh.

On the feasibility of the promises that he had been announcing one after the other, Akhilesh said: “We will form a corpus for the pension scheme so that there is no problem in paying the pension. All the promises – be it the 300 units of free power to domestic consumers or monthly pension to state employees are being made after consultations with financial experts regarding feasibility for implementation. The SP is known for fulfilling promises it makes.”

ON KESHAV PRASAD MAURYA

On BJP backward leader and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Akhilesh said: “For 4.5 years, he faced insult and disrespect in the BJP government. He (Keshav Maurya) could not do anything for his ‘samaj’ (backwards community).”

ON BHIM ARMY CHIEF’S CANDIDATURE

When asked to comment on Chandrashekar Azad’s candidature on the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, from where UP CM Yogi Adityanath is contesting polls, Akhilesh said: “The SP will decide about the seat. Several people in the party have applied for the party ticket from the seat. Today itself, one family (a political family) came and met me about the seat. We will decide. The SP is likely to field a Brahmin candidate on the Gorakhpur Sadar seat.”

ON ALLEGATION OF CRIMINAL CASES ON SP CANDIDATES

“The IPC doesn’t have as many sections as the chief minister and deputy chief ministers have the number of cases against them,” said Akhilesh.