Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly

Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said he was sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail.

“I feel there is pressure on officers and such a large number of cases have been registered against him for political reasons. I brought this issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath. I am sure justice will be done to our party leader,” said Yadav while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university. He said if there was an issue about allocation of land or illegal possession (for university) all such land should be vacated..

He called the Governor’s address a document carrying lies and said the Samajwadi Party members had nothing against Governor Anandiben Patel. They only opposed her address because it was given to her by the state government.

Yadav listed the achievements of his government (2012-2017), citing development projects launched during his tenure as chief minister and said now UP figured at the bottom in the list of states with respect to various development indicators. He said UP’s economy was better during SP government’s tenure and also questioned the law and order situation during the tenure of the BJP government.