Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly
Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said he was sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail.
“I feel there is pressure on officers and such a large number of cases have been registered against him for political reasons. I brought this issue to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath. I am sure justice will be done to our party leader,” said Yadav while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the state assembly on Wednesday.
Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university. He said if there was an issue about allocation of land or illegal possession (for university) all such land should be vacated..
He called the Governor’s address a document carrying lies and said the Samajwadi Party members had nothing against Governor Anandiben Patel. They only opposed her address because it was given to her by the state government.
Yadav listed the achievements of his government (2012-2017), citing development projects launched during his tenure as chief minister and said now UP figured at the bottom in the list of states with respect to various development indicators. He said UP’s economy was better during SP government’s tenure and also questioned the law and order situation during the tenure of the BJP government.
-
ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, an MLA from Byculla.
-
7 LMC employees suspended over ₹3-crore parking lot scam
LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.
-
Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.
-
Vegetable vendor flees with ₹81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund
Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with ₹81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund. “We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane, said.
-
Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday. The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics.
