Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief
lucknow news

Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief

Removing the DGP of UP has lowered the morale of the police force, said Samajwadi Party chief in a tweet
Samajwadi Party chief targeted the U.P govt in a tweet on Sunday. (HT file)
Published on May 15, 2022 09:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the state government the removal of Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel, saying it would lower the morale of the state’s police.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “Removing the DGP of UP on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, did not take interest in departmental work and was inefficient is a very childish excuse. It has lowered the morale of the police force.”

He asked whether Goel’s eligibility was checked at the time of his appointment or not. “Was his (Goel’s) eligibility not checked at the time of his appointment? In that case, those who selected him are also guilty,” the former CM tweeted.

Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of DGP on the charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work. He was appointed as director general (DG), civil defence. Later, DS Chauhan was appointed the acting DGP of the state.

RELATED STORIES

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mukul Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as additional director general, Border Security Force. Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP