Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the state government the removal of Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel, saying it would lower the morale of the state’s police.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “Removing the DGP of UP on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, did not take interest in departmental work and was inefficient is a very childish excuse. It has lowered the morale of the police force.”

He asked whether Goel’s eligibility was checked at the time of his appointment or not. “Was his (Goel’s) eligibility not checked at the time of his appointment? In that case, those who selected him are also guilty,” the former CM tweeted.

Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of DGP on the charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work. He was appointed as director general (DG), civil defence. Later, DS Chauhan was appointed the acting DGP of the state.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mukul Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as additional director general, Border Security Force. Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.