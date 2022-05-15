Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the state government the removal of Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel, saying it would lower the morale of the state’s police.
In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “Removing the DGP of UP on the allegation that he used to disregard government work, did not take interest in departmental work and was inefficient is a very childish excuse. It has lowered the morale of the police force.”
He asked whether Goel’s eligibility was checked at the time of his appointment or not. “Was his (Goel’s) eligibility not checked at the time of his appointment? In that case, those who selected him are also guilty,” the former CM tweeted.
Goel was, on May 11, removed from the post of DGP on the charge of inefficiency and neglecting his work. He was appointed as director general (DG), civil defence. Later, DS Chauhan was appointed the acting DGP of the state.
A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mukul Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year. Before that, he had served as additional director general, Border Security Force. Born in Muzaffarnagar, Goel has a BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit
Reiterating Singh, who was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a private hospital's opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won't be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past. BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has extended support to Raj Thackeray.
BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC's ambitious Tactical Urbanism initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment
Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments. Employees were hired through different agencies.
HC relief for Andheri (east) hospital, owner of land restrained from creating third party rights
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained a trust at Andheri (east) from selling off its property worth ₹450 crore while a suit filed by a hospital trust is pending before the HC. The hospital trust had entered into an agreement with the owner trust in 2018 to buy the approximate 22 acres of land, owned by the latter and had paid ₹143.5 crore towards the entire amount.
Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released
He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma. Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients' lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together. Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.
