Akhilesh to discuss poll strategy with SP district, metropolitan chiefs

Akhilesh will also ask district, metropolitan and assembly constituency presidents to coordinate with one another for the party’s campaign for 2022 UP assembly polls
Published on Dec 10, 2021 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

All district, metropolitan, and assembly constituency presidents of the Samajwadi Party (SP) will assemble in Lucknow as the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has summoned them all for a poll preparation and strategy meeting at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday.

“The party national president will address the meeting of all the district, metropolitan, and assembly presidents at the party state headquarters here on Saturday morning,” said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. This is the first meeting of these presidents for the 2022 UP assembly elections.

As the party has stitched alliances with several small and regional parties, including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, etc for the forthcoming state polls, Akhilesh is also likely to discuss coordination of SP outfits in the districts and assembly constituencies with the party’s allies.

“The national president will also ask the district, metropolitan and assembly constituency presidents to coordinate with one another for the campaign and once the party and alliance partners begin fielding candidates, they should extend full support to the candidates to help them win their seats,” said an SP leader.

