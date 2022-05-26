Akhilesh Yadav slams U.P. Budget, calls it a ‘mere web of data’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the U.P. Budget presented by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government is a mere web of data and numbers.

“The public interest is missing in the budget,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said, the BJP government has presented its sixth budget but nothing has increased in the budget but everything has decreased. Instead of public interest, the BJP government is focused on the prosperity of the government departments. Actually, this is not a budget but a mere allocation of the funds.

Akhilesh claimed that the farmers, youths, women and traders are deeply disappointed with the budget.

“The BJP government has failed to provide relief to the people battling rising inflation. The works done by the Samajwadi Party government are still visible. BJP did not fulfil the promises made to the people in its election manifesto. The state government is silent over the promises made to the farmers to double their income. Inflation is at its peak under the BJP government,” he added.

Slamming the government on the prices of diesel, petrol and other essential commodities, the SP chief said people in rural areas are living in misery.

“The youth have been cheated with the promise of jobs. Even the distribution of free smartphones and laptops has not been fulfilled by the BJP government. There is neither employment nor government jobs for the youths residing in the villages. Why the government was not telling the people how many unemployed got jobs under its regime, he said

Yadav said the BJP government has no plans to help the poor.

“Earlier, a plan was launched to give wheat, rice, oil, salt, and gram, to the poor, but now wheat will not be distributed to the poor people under BJP rule. The government has not even decided how long the free ration scheme will be run,” he said

Akhilesh said the primary education has been ruined in the state.

“Children’s education has been spoiled. The majority of the poor children studying in government schools belong to the backward and downtrodden classes, they are not getting the school dress or the mid-day meal. The SP government had made arrangements to provide milk and fruits once a week. The utensils were provided to the kitchens running in the schools. Schools have opened but children are yet to get textbooks,” he claimed.

The BJP government is number one in contradicting its promises, Akhilesh said.

“Neither a new Sainik School has opened nor has the medical system improved in the state. Lakhs of patients are coming to the hospitals and are denied proper treatment and medicine. How will the BJP government make the private sugar mills pay the cane arrears to the farmers? Why the state government has not been able to clear the sugarcane arrears,” he said.

Incidents of rape of women and girls have increased. There is a spurt in the incidents of robbery, kidnapping and murder. The quality of Purvanchal Expressway is very poor, he said.

The budget has shattered the hopes of the people of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh said.