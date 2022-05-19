AKTU even semester exams rescheduled, to be held from June 4 to 27

Now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This decision to postpone the exams was taken at the request of affiliated institutes and students so that they could complete the project work and syllabus, said university official in a press release.

About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centers have been earmarked across the state.

To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.

Practical exams from May 25

Practical-project examinations for all students studying in other courses except first year, second semester and second year fourth semester of B.Tech and B.Pharma in the even semester of AKTU session 2021-22 will be held in offline mode from May 25 May to June 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For this, duty of examiners has been fixed, the varsity said.