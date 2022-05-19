AKTU even semester exams rescheduled, to be held from June 4 to 27
Now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15.
This decision to postpone the exams was taken at the request of affiliated institutes and students so that they could complete the project work and syllabus, said university official in a press release.
About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centers have been earmarked across the state.
To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.
Practical exams from May 25
Practical-project examinations for all students studying in other courses except first year, second semester and second year fourth semester of B.Tech and B.Pharma in the even semester of AKTU session 2021-22 will be held in offline mode from May 25 May to June 2.
For this, duty of examiners has been fixed, the varsity said.
-
Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail. The cash counter was closed
A day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea to be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh but she is likely to come out of jail only on Friday. Her lawyer Sana Khan suggested that the court impose the same conditions as were placed on her estranged husband placed on Pritam aka Peter Mukerjea for his release on February 6, 2020.
-
AIIMS Delhi removes charges for lab tests, X-rays, other investigations
In a move that will bring a huge respite to patients from the economically weaker sections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday issued an order removing all charges for lab tests, X-rays and other investigations in the hospital, the hospital administration said. The order issued by AIIMS's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma on Thursday said that the hospital will no longer charge patients user fees for conducting lab investigations.
-
Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village. “Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official. “Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.
-
Pre-monsoon cleaning work of nullahs to be completed by May 31, says Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has said that the pre-monsoon cleaning work that it has initiated since last week for big nullahs, would be completed by May 31 Residents, however, are sceptical of this claim. As per the KDMC, up to 30% cleaning of big nullahs has been completed. There are a total of 97 big nullahs in the KDMC limits that cover a distance of 95km.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday
Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics