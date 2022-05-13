AKTU exams of UG and PG level to begin from May 25

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) even semester examinations for undergraduate (UG) and regular and carryover examination of postgraduate (PG) level for the session 2021-22 will be held between May 25 and June 15.

As many as 117 centers have been earmarked across the state in which about 1.15 lakh candidates will write the exams in two shifts in offline mode.

Officials said preparations have been intensified for the examinations which will be held following all corona protocols.

To maintain the sanctity of the exams, two observers have been deployed at each center.

Instructions to speed up evaluation

Vice chancellor prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra has directed officials to expedite the evaluation of the copies of the second phase of the odd examination held from March 22 to April 12. Evaluation of copies is being done at 80 centers across the state where along with examiners the chief examiner is also evaluating the answer sheets.

Digital evaluation of copies

The evaluation of copies is being done digitally. Examiners are checking the copies with the help of computers.

Chief examiner doing cross checking

For quality evaluation, chief examiners are re-evaluating some of the first examiner’s tested copies. There are about 200 chief examiners. So far, out of about eight lakh copies, six lakh have been evaluated.