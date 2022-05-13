AKTU exams of UG and PG level to begin from May 25
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) even semester examinations for undergraduate (UG) and regular and carryover examination of postgraduate (PG) level for the session 2021-22 will be held between May 25 and June 15.
As many as 117 centers have been earmarked across the state in which about 1.15 lakh candidates will write the exams in two shifts in offline mode.
Officials said preparations have been intensified for the examinations which will be held following all corona protocols.
To maintain the sanctity of the exams, two observers have been deployed at each center.
Instructions to speed up evaluation
Vice chancellor prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra has directed officials to expedite the evaluation of the copies of the second phase of the odd examination held from March 22 to April 12. Evaluation of copies is being done at 80 centers across the state where along with examiners the chief examiner is also evaluating the answer sheets.
Digital evaluation of copies
The evaluation of copies is being done digitally. Examiners are checking the copies with the help of computers.
Chief examiner doing cross checking
For quality evaluation, chief examiners are re-evaluating some of the first examiner’s tested copies. There are about 200 chief examiners. So far, out of about eight lakh copies, six lakh have been evaluated.
Lucknow police bans e-rickshaws on 11 routes, including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj
To improve the traffic system in the city, the Lucknow police have banned e-rickshaws on eleven routes including Shaheed Path, Hazratganj and metro routes from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing, said senior police officials here on Friday. Lucknow Commissioner of Police DK Thakur issued the orders on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Subash Chandra Shakya said the decision to ban e-rickshaws on eleven routes has been taken for public convenience.
Ahead of Gyanvapi survey, security of judge, advocate commissioners increased
The security of civil judge (senior division) advocates of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, team of advocate commissioners, Ravi Kumar Diwakar respectively has been tightened ahead of the survey of the Gyanvapi complex scheduled in Varanasi on Saturday, an official said. Diwakar on Thursday had ordered to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi premises. “The fear is so much that my family is worried about my safety,” he wrote.
Uttar Pradesh: SBSP chief stages sit-in, demands withdrawal of case registered against him in Ghazipur
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was hatching a conspiracy to kill Rajbhar and asserted that he would not bow to anyone. The BJP has rubbished his allegation. Rajbhar alleged that a group of around 20 people tried to attack him. Thereafter, a case was registered against 16 people. “Levelling baseless allegation has become the habit of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar,” Somnath said.
Yogi Adityanath says sects are different routes to the same destination
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there are different sects and communities in India, but these are not for division. “These are different routes to reach the destination. Everyone's goal is the same, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the entire world is one family),” Yogi Adityanath said. “All of us should always follow the path of dharma (righteous duty),” Yogi Adityanath added. India is moving forward with new energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yogi Adityanath added.
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party may not field extra candidate in Rajya Sabha elections
The Samajwadi Party may not field an extra candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh seats. The BJP, according to its strength in the UP assembly, can send eight members to the Upper House of Parliament. No other party can stake claim to win any seat. For one seat, 34 votes will be required. After the claim on eight seats, the BJP will be left with only one residual vote.
