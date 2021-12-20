AKTU extends last date for odd sem exam fee submission to December 25

The last date for submission of fee of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University exam for odd semester session 2021-22 has been extended till December 25, 2021, said controller of examinations, Prof Anurag Tripathi.

The last date for filling the examination form has not been increased, only the permission for depositing the fee has been given till the date December 25, he added.

Prof Tripathi has issued a letter informing that if the fee for the examination form has not been deposited by students appearing in the examinations of the odd semester session 2021-22 of the university, then all such students can deposit the online fee till December 25, 2021.

It is to be cleared that till now the last date for filling the form and depositing the fee was December 20, 2021, an official said.

ADMIT CARD INFO

Prof Anurag Tripathi, controller of examinations at AKTU said that the admit cards for exams to be held between December 28 and January 17 are available on the ERP login. Admission cards have been issued to students who have paid the examination fee, he said.