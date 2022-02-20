Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AKTU student Deepak bags 1.13 crore package from Amazon, Dublin
AKTU student Deepak bags 1.13 crore package from Amazon, Dublin

Deepak Sharma (20), a fourth-year BTech student at Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad, an institution affiliated with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, has been hired by Amazon, Dublin on a package of $1.13 crore annually.
Deepak Sharma (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deepak is a student of Computer Science and Engineering and will be joining the Amazon office in Ireland in September as a software developer.

“I am feeling very happy. My four years of hard work has paid off,” Deepak said while expressing his joy. His father is a government employee at Khurja Development Authority, while his mother is a housewife.

“I applied through the Amazon Career Page app,” Deepak said, adding, “Consistency and hard work are key to success.” Discussing his preparation, Deepak said interview preparation and studies were online, and the pandemic caused a little difficulty in group study. But apps Google Meet and Zoom bridged the gap.

University V-C Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra said that they would soon felicitate Deepak.

Deepak’s academic graph has been good, and he scored 90% marks in both the 10th and 12th exams, the university’s press release added.

