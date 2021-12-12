AKTU students intensify drive for online exams after CM Yogi’s 3rd wave tweet

Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, intensified their virtual campaign for online exams soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday in his tweet spoke about fear of third Covid wave and said the state government was fully prepared to deal with it.

In the wake of the threat of new Covid variant Omicron, the chief minister tweeted, “Fears of third wave of Corona are being expressed. The central and the state governments are fully prepared to deal with it. We have provided best health facilities to the common man. We are taking forward the big campaign of providing free test, free vaccine and free food grains.”

Soon a number of AKTU students took to social media to draw the chief minister’s attention towards their semester exams beginning on December 28. Tagging CM, a Twitter handle Aktuchatrasangh tweeted, “AKTU scheduled semester exam from December 28 especially at a time when Section 144 has been imposed in the state and people are in grip of fear of Corona. Students are not ready for offline exam.” The user has appealed to chief minister to direct vice chancellor to conduct online exam only.

The students have also sought intervention of governor Anandiben Patel, chancellor of the university, for cancellation of offline exam. They are against the offline December semester exams as declared by the university. Engineering students are running hashtags on twitter as they fear offline exams require students to travel to their colleges or to exam centres for which they are not prepared. The students argue they are not against exam but want university to make it hybrid (both offline and online) so that students may have the choice.

“AKTU wants to hold offline exam despite knowing that Omicron is increasing these days. On the other hand, all other universities are holding their exams online. Parents are worried about their children,” reads a tweet sent out by one Ravi with #aktuOnlineExam. Students even cited MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s December 6 tweet in which he said exam at the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University be held online for convenience of students.

A student asked why AKTU could not provide the option for both online and offline exams: “When other state’s university (MP) can do the same for students residing in villages, the same can be done here too. There is still time. Please think you are playing with mental health!”

In another tweet, tagging the university, another student said, “Please help AKTU students. The university is taking exams in offline mode. It is difficult for many students to reach their centres and write exams. We are demanding for blended mode (online & offline) both so students have an option to decide.”

When contacted, AKTU vice chancellor prof Vineet Kansal said the university was keeping a watch on the situation. “Given the present situation, exam will be held offline and students must prepare for it. More than two lakh candidates are to appear in December exam,” he said. Technical education secretary Alok Kumar said they were watching the situation and instead of the online campaign, the students must concentrate on studies.