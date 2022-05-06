AKTU students will soon be able to intern at IIIT Pune

Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will now be able to intern at IIIT Pune. Students will be able to work on collaborative projects too while there will also be an exchange of faculty members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, both institutions signed MoUs on many more such issues. Under the agreement between the two institutes, AKTU students will be able to intern at IIIT Pune in the coming time.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor and Prof Anupam Shukla, director, IIIT. Mishra said that students will benefit from the agreement between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, students will be selected for internship on the prescribed parameters. Expert teachers from both institutes will guide students. For example, the experts of AKTU will give information about new engineering subjects including nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and other new engineering subjects to students of IIIT Pune.

Similarly, expert teachers there will share their experience with the students of AKTU. Along with this, an agreement has also been reached between the two institutions regarding skill development. Students will directly benefit from this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the same time, IIIT Pune is running a programme at the post-graduate level according to the demand of the industries, and by tying up with industries. The syllabus too has been decided according to the industrial demand. After finishing the programme, the students will get direct employment.

On this occasion Prof RN Tiwari of MNNIT, Prayagraj, Prof JB Srivastava, acting director of IET, Prof JB Srivastava, registrar, Mr. Nandlal Singh, vice-chancellor, Prof Manish Gaur and others were present.