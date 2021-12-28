AKTU term-end exam: Seven caught cheating on Day 1

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) term-end examination got under way on Tuesday. Controller of examinations prof Anurag Tripathi said the attendance percentage in the examinations conducted in both the shifts was very good on the first day.

He said an average of 91.14 percent students were present in both the shifts. A total of 40,229 students were to appear in the examination out of which only 344 students remained absent.

Tripathi said seven students were caught using unfair means during the examination. The first shift of examination was conducted from 9:30am to 12:30pm while the second shift examination took place from 2pm to 5pm.