Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AKTU term-end exam: Seven caught cheating on Day 1
lucknow news

AKTU term-end exam: Seven caught cheating on Day 1

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) term-end examination got under way on Tuesday
Out of the total 40,229 students, only 344 did not turn up for the exam that began on Tuesday
Out of the total 40,229 students, only 344 did not turn up for the exam that began on Tuesday
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) term-end examination got under way on Tuesday. Controller of examinations prof Anurag Tripathi said the attendance percentage in the examinations conducted in both the shifts was very good on the first day.

He said an average of 91.14 percent students were present in both the shifts. A total of 40,229 students were to appear in the examination out of which only 344 students remained absent.

Tripathi said seven students were caught using unfair means during the examination. The first shift of examination was conducted from 9:30am to 12:30pm while the second shift examination took place from 2pm to 5pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out