AKTU to prepare question bank for exams, slashes late fee by half

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has decided to prepare a question bank for the examination. The university has also decided to slash the late fees charged from the students by half and also further decided to set up two new departments on the campus from where teaching in B Pharma and MBA courses would be held. The AKTU has also decided to extend the deadline for submission of PhDs.

The decisions were taken at the AKTU’s academic council meeting chaired by vice chancellor professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Wednesday.

The vice chancellor said a question bank would be designed by subject experts of higher educational institutions, who would be appointed for this task. Course wise and branch wise committees would be formed, he added.

There will be four sections in the question papers. First section will have objective type questions, second will have short answer questions, third section will be of long answer questions and fourth section will also have long answer questions but of difficult level. “New questions will be updated in the question bank after every three years,” he added.

The vice chancellor also said that the decision to slash the late fees by 50% would help the students.

The university charges a prescribed late fee from students who do not fill up the examination forms on time or enter wrong roll numbers in the answer sheets or tamper with the barcodes. “Financially weaker section students would get a lot of relief through this decision,’ the vice chancellor said.

A pharmacy department will be set up from where B. Pharma course would be offered to students. Similarly, the academic council gave its nod to starting MBA course under the Faculty of Management on the campus. “Students would benefit from these two courses,” the vice chancellor said.

The academic council also approved a proposal to start a new postgraduate diploma course in Geo Informatics in the faculty of architecture and planning.

Now students studying in Center for Advanced Studies have been given an opportunity to earn along with studies. Students can work for a few hours in the center’s lab and earn up to ₹10,000 as remuneration. This was another important decision that was taken in the academic council meeting of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.