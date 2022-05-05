AKTU to prepare question bank for exams, slashes late fee by half
The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has decided to prepare a question bank for the examination. The university has also decided to slash the late fees charged from the students by half and also further decided to set up two new departments on the campus from where teaching in B Pharma and MBA courses would be held. The AKTU has also decided to extend the deadline for submission of PhDs.
The decisions were taken at the AKTU’s academic council meeting chaired by vice chancellor professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra on Wednesday.
The vice chancellor said a question bank would be designed by subject experts of higher educational institutions, who would be appointed for this task. Course wise and branch wise committees would be formed, he added.
There will be four sections in the question papers. First section will have objective type questions, second will have short answer questions, third section will be of long answer questions and fourth section will also have long answer questions but of difficult level. “New questions will be updated in the question bank after every three years,” he added.
The vice chancellor also said that the decision to slash the late fees by 50% would help the students.
The university charges a prescribed late fee from students who do not fill up the examination forms on time or enter wrong roll numbers in the answer sheets or tamper with the barcodes. “Financially weaker section students would get a lot of relief through this decision,’ the vice chancellor said.
A pharmacy department will be set up from where B. Pharma course would be offered to students. Similarly, the academic council gave its nod to starting MBA course under the Faculty of Management on the campus. “Students would benefit from these two courses,” the vice chancellor said.
The academic council also approved a proposal to start a new postgraduate diploma course in Geo Informatics in the faculty of architecture and planning.
Now students studying in Center for Advanced Studies have been given an opportunity to earn along with studies. Students can work for a few hours in the center’s lab and earn up to ₹10,000 as remuneration. This was another important decision that was taken in the academic council meeting of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.
-
Municipal corporation to set up 10 foot over bridges in Lucknow
The state capital will soon have about 10 new foot over bridges (FOBs) in different parts of the city. A 42 MLD sewage treatment plant plant is also proposed in Lucknow's trans-Gomti under smart city plan, officials said. Places where FOBs are proposed include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Mithai Wala crossing and Hahnemann Crossing among others.
-
Delhi: Two minors apprehended for robbery, murder of 77-year-old
Seventy-two hours after a 77-year-old builder was robbed and murdered at his home in Civil Lines on Sunday, a joint team of the Delhi Police and the crime branch has cracked the case and apprehended two juveniles in conflict with law on Tuesday for the crime.
-
Kabaddi empowering village girls in west UP
Kabaddi is turning out to be the medium to empower village girls by fetching honour, jobs and social equality in the villages of Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts. This silent revolution of women empowerment has taken place in villages of district Muzaffarnagar where Kabaddi has become a tool to infuse a sense of pride, providing social and financial security among girls in villages like Soram, Kakda, Rasoolpur, Etowah and Basera.
-
Despite SC ruling, local body polls still not likely for next three months
Though the supreme court's order to the State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to over 2,400 local bodies, including Mumbai, without political quota for the other backward classes (OBCs) came as a jolt to the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the actual polling may not be conducted for at least three months. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on Thursday to discuss the impact of the ruling and examine the possible legal remedies.
-
PIL in Calcutta high court seeks joint probe by CBI, ED in alleged TET scam
A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Calcutta high court on Wednesday seeking a joint probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate into the alleged irregularities in the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test in West Bengal. TET 2014 was conducted on October 11, 2015, with over 2.3 million candidates. Several TET 2014 candidates approached the Calcutta high court in 2019, alleging discrepancy in the recruitment process.
