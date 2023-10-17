AKTU to set up incubation hub, startup centres in 100 private colleges

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will establish incubation hub and startup centres in 100 private colleges affiliated to it across the state. As of now, they are operating in 15 government colleges. The university now proposes to take it 100 colleges in the first phase. The technical university has over 750 colleges affiliated to it. A view of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) . (HT file)

“The state technical education department has agreed in principle to set up a startup incubation centre in 100 private colleges affiliated to AKTU in the first phase. The government will financially support it like they have been doing in government colleges,” said AKTU vice chancellor JP Pandey.

“AKTU presently has 330 start ups. Of them, 120 are commercialised and 80 of them have been patented. Once the university with support of the state government takes them to private colleges, these figures will increase,” the vice chancellor said.

Prof Pandey said in the last year or so, the university has tried to create a startup ecosystem in government colleges so that startups can happen in every field. He further said now there has been a change in the thinking of the students. Pro vice chancellor, AKTU, Manish Gaur said, “As mentors, it is our responsibility to motivate the students to get ideas for new startup and we will focus completely on supporting them.”

The university officials said the students are benefiting from these startups to a great extent. “Startup means providing solutions to the problems around us through innovative ideas. The challenge lies in converting ideas from a startup to a large-scale business. It is important for the youth to come out of the mentality of seeking jobs and recognise the problems around them and then develop ideas to solve them,” AKTU officials said.

They said the National Education Policy 2020 has opened new doors of possibilities for students. Now there is flexibility in curriculum. If a student wants to start his own startup or any other work during his studies, he can be given a break. AKTU officials called upon the students to do something new and take risks instead of doing jobs.

