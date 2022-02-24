AKTU workshop sheds light on AICTE schemes

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in collaboration with technical education department of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday held a day-long workshop to sensitize stakeholders about AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) schemes related to students, faculty, infrastructure development, startup, innovation and incubation.

Member secretary AICTE prof Rajive Kumar, principal secretary, technical education, UP government, Amrit Abhijat, vice-chancellor AKTU prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, secretary technical education UP government Alok Kumar and directors of affiliated institutions of the university were present.

Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra emphasized on the need of student-centric education and urged the colleges to participate in various AICTE schemes. Kumar also shed light on the initiatives taken in technical education by UP government. The vice chancellor also urged the institutions to start PG programmes and activate the innovation and incubation culture in the institutions.

Kumar mentioned the shortcomings where the institutions were lagging and discussed the solutions to fill the gaps.

Amrit Abhijat motivated the institutions for participation in schemes to extract maximum benefit. He focused on the road map to be prepared by the institutions and to identify the bottlenecks. Also, he asked the institutions to prepare a timeline to apply in AICTE schemes. He assured full assistance from UP government.

Prof Rajive Kumar spoke about various schemes of AICTE related to students, faculty, infrastructure development, startup, innovation and incubation etc.

Thereafter, four speakers from AICTE gave a presentation on different schemes.

Neeraj Saxena briefed about institutional development schemes, Dr Amit Srivastava presented schemes on students and faculties, Dr Mohit Gambhir discussed about the schemes related to innovation, incubation and startups and Dr Neetu Bhagat discussed induction and internship schemes of AICTE.