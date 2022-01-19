AKTU’s faculty of architecture and planning to get autonomous status soon

The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will soon be granted autonomous status and renamed as School of Architecture and Planning.

AKTU vice chancellor prof PK Mishra made this announcement during a meeting with all the deans and co-deans of the varsity.

Mishra said along with this, the International School of Pharmacy will soon be established by the university.

“It was decided in the meeting that a dean (affiliation and enrollment) would be posted in the university so that the affiliation related matters could be completed within a stipulated time period with complete transparency,” he said.

Mishra said pending promotion of teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) would be resolved at the earliest and the number of lectures being broadcast on Swayamprabha channel will also be increased.

The university is committed to work exclusively on teaching, research and innovation, Mishra said.

“The VC also urged directors of the institutes affiliated to the university to convey their ideas and suggestions to make the varsity work better,” said Asheesh Misra, media incharge, AKTU.

Welcoming the move, Vandana Sehgal, principal and dean of faculty of architecture and planning, said: “It will be a great step in the direction of National Education Policy (NEP) where many compatible streams can co-exist and touch new heights.”