Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AKTU’s faculty of architecture and planning to get autonomous status soon
lucknow news

AKTU’s faculty of architecture and planning to get autonomous status soon

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University(AKTU), Lucknow will rename faculty of architecture and planning as School of Architecture and Planning
Principal and dean of faculty of architecture and planning ok AKTU said It will be a great step in the direction of National Education Policy (NEP) where many compatible streams can co-exist and touch new heights. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will soon be granted autonomous status and renamed as School of Architecture and Planning.

AKTU vice chancellor prof PK Mishra made this announcement during a meeting with all the deans and co-deans of the varsity.

Mishra said along with this, the International School of Pharmacy will soon be established by the university.

“It was decided in the meeting that a dean (affiliation and enrollment) would be posted in the university so that the affiliation related matters could be completed within a stipulated time period with complete transparency,” he said.

Mishra said pending promotion of teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) would be resolved at the earliest and the number of lectures being broadcast on Swayamprabha channel will also be increased.

The university is committed to work exclusively on teaching, research and innovation, Mishra said.

“The VC also urged directors of the institutes affiliated to the university to convey their ideas and suggestions to make the varsity work better,” said Asheesh Misra, media incharge, AKTU.

RELATED STORIES

Welcoming the move, Vandana Sehgal, principal and dean of faculty of architecture and planning, said: “It will be a great step in the direction of National Education Policy (NEP) where many compatible streams can co-exist and touch new heights.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP