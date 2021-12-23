Alert people against BJP, SP’s communal tint to polarise voters: Maya

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving a Hindu-Muslim colour to electioneering to polarise voters in 2022 UP assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday instructed her party cadre to visit cities, towns and villages across the state to warn people against such designs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSP chief called a meeting of the party leaders, office bearers, chief in-charges of party units in the 18 divisions and presidents of 75 district units in the party’s state unit office to review preparations all 403 assembly segments of the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party state unit office, the BSP chief said, “Along with alerting the people about the plan of the BJP and the SP to polarise the voters on communal lines, the party office bearers and workers have been directed to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people policies of the BJP, the SP and the Congress governments as well as to highlight the development and welfare projects launched by the four BSP governments (1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007) in Uttar Pradesh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The party cadre should mobilise their resources to pave way for the formation of the BSP government in UP next year as they did during the 2007 assembly election. The people in UP want change and they have made up their mind to bring BSP to power in 2022 assembly election,” she said.

“The BSP will seek support of people on the basis of the performance of its four governments in UP. Along with the rule of the Congress, the BJP and the SP, people have also seen the BSP government in power. I ask them which party government was the best on all the parameters of the government? The people and even the leaders of the opposition parties will tell that the BSP government was the best,” Mayawati said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also called upon voters not to be carried away by the promises made by the rival parties or get driven by sentiments during the polls. “They should remember the good governance under the BSP rule. They should bring BSP to power. Uttar Pradesh needs a government that works for the development and welfare of the masses,” the BSP chief said.

Rejecting the BJP’s claim of winning over 300 seats in the 2022 UP assembly election, Mayawati said, “Saffron brigade’s claim is baseless. Fearing defeat in the (upcoming) election, the BJP government is busy launching various projects. Union ministers and BJP central leaders have been sent for campaigning. The ministers in the state government and state unit leaders are visiting various districts several times. The BJP government is luring people and students with promises.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The SP and other rival parties have also adopted same tactics. The rivals will not be able to trick the people. The BSP will come to power. I have faith in party workers and office bearers who are working on ground. They have strengthened the party organisation to the booth level and created awareness among the voters,” the former CM claimed.

Mayawati said BSP office bearers had been given a week to complete the organisation work and that she will again review the election preparations in 403 assembly seats.

When asked why she had not launched her election campaign whereas senior leaders of the BJP, the SP and the Congress were campaigning across UP, Mayawati replied that fearing defeat in the election, the rival parties’ leaders were moving from one area of the state to another whereas she was focused on strengthening the organisation and selecting candidates. Once she completed her ground work, she will start addressing public meetings, Mayawati said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Land purchase issue: Maya seeks SC intervention

Lucknow Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged purchase of land by the relatives of BJP leaders and government officers near Ram temple project in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP chief said, “it’s a serious matter and the Supreme Court should also take cognizance and interfere in the issue.” The land deal should be cancelled, the state and central governments should take the matter seriously.”

Replying to a question over phone tapping of the opposition leaders, Mayawati said when the Congress was in power, it also indulged in tapping of phones of the opposition leaders. Now the BJP was also involved in the phone tapping of the opposition leaders, she added. Mayawati said the bill linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card was passed by the government in haste in Parliament without debate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON