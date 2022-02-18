Aligarh college bans entry of students sans prescribed uniform

AGRA Dharma Samaj (DS) College, a 75-year-old co-ed degree college in Aligarh, on Thursday issued a notice banning entry of students without the prescribed uniform.

“This is to inform all students of the college that they should come in the prescribed dress of the college. If they are not in the prescribed dress, the college administration will be compelled to deprive them of entering the college. Therefore, strict compliance of the above should be ensured,” the notice reads.

The notice came after a photograph of college students wearing saffron scarves was circulated on social media. The saffron scarves were apparently worn in protest against a specific attire of a group of students from a different college that had come to DS College for an exam.

Raj Kumar Verma, principal of the college, said the administration will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces.

“We’ll not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear a saffron stole or hijab on the college premises,” he said.

“We already have a prescribed uniform and students have been wearing it also. However, there were certain incidents in the past, which made us remind students to adhere to the dress code,” he said.

“With regard to the recent incident, a committee has been constituted and is headed by me. Besides, dean (students welfare) Beena Agarwal is taking care of the matter while incharge of women’s cell Anjana Kumari has been asked to counsel girl students over the issue,” said the principal.

The development took place in the light of the hijab controversy that began in Karnataka in January this year when some students of Government Girls’ PU College in Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.