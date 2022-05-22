Aligarh police warn against offensive social media comments
Agra The Aligarh police have warned people against posting provocative and communally sensitive posts on social media and have booked three for such comments. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has asked residents of Aligarh to desist from making comments which might hurt religious sentiments of any individual or group of any faith, else a case would be registered against them.
“Careless approach on the part of an individual while posting irresponsible comments on social media might land him or her behind the bars. The Aligarh police are keeping close vigil on those indulging in such activities and they would be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of Indian Penal Code,”’ said Kalanidhi Naithani.
‘Police would not hesitate in imposing National Security Act (NSA) against those making offensive comments which might harm peace. Those even forwarding such messages would be liable for action. Further one should be cautious while forwarding posts including article, photos, video which are from other states or nation but detrimental to peace,” he said.
“The group admin are duty bound to remove such notorious elements from the group and inform police about it. One such case has been registered at Godha police station of Aligarh on complaint of Manish Sharma against Brijesh Kumar alias Birju for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by making indecent comment on Bhagwan Bhole Nath (Shiv) on social media,” stated Naithani.
Another case has been registered at Banna Devi police station of Aligarh under section 153A/188/505 of Indian Penal Code on the complaint of sub -inspector Manish Chikara against Umair Khan for provoking religious sentiments by a post on social media.
At Banna Devi police station, another case was registered under section 153A/188/295A/505/298 of IPC on the complaint of station in charge against Pandit Keshav Dev for provocative comments.
Numbers have been issued to lodge such complaints about posts on social media and quick action by police is assured.
These numbers included those of in charge Cyber Cell and city and rural control room, said Naithani.
-
Chased by humans, ailing leopardess dies
An unconscious leopard which later died, was suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, a divisional forest officer quoting post-mortem examination reports said, on Saturday. The examination conducted by a panel of three veterinary doctors on Saturday, revealed that the leopard found in Navinnagar village, under the Matera police station area, on Friday, had been suffering from anaemia and a lung infection, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Manish Singh said.
-
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
-
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
-
BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus starting next week. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai. The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
