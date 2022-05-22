Aligarh police warn against offensive social media comments

Agra The Aligarh police have warned people against posting provocative and communally sensitive posts on social media and have booked three for such comments. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has asked residents of Aligarh to desist from making comments which might hurt religious sentiments of any individual or group of any faith, else a case would be registered against them.

“Careless approach on the part of an individual while posting irresponsible comments on social media might land him or her behind the bars. The Aligarh police are keeping close vigil on those indulging in such activities and they would be booked under section 505/153A/295A/298 of Indian Penal Code,”’ said Kalanidhi Naithani.

‘Police would not hesitate in imposing National Security Act (NSA) against those making offensive comments which might harm peace. Those even forwarding such messages would be liable for action. Further one should be cautious while forwarding posts including article, photos, video which are from other states or nation but detrimental to peace,” he said.

“The group admin are duty bound to remove such notorious elements from the group and inform police about it. One such case has been registered at Godha police station of Aligarh on complaint of Manish Sharma against Brijesh Kumar alias Birju for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus by making indecent comment on Bhagwan Bhole Nath (Shiv) on social media,” stated Naithani.

Another case has been registered at Banna Devi police station of Aligarh under section 153A/188/505 of Indian Penal Code on the complaint of sub -inspector Manish Chikara against Umair Khan for provoking religious sentiments by a post on social media.

At Banna Devi police station, another case was registered under section 153A/188/295A/505/298 of IPC on the complaint of station in charge against Pandit Keshav Dev for provocative comments.

Numbers have been issued to lodge such complaints about posts on social media and quick action by police is assured.

These numbers included those of in charge Cyber Cell and city and rural control room, said Naithani.

