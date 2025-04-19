Menu Explore
Aligarh woman picks daughter’s fiancé over hubby, returns after 10 days

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 19, 2025 07:42 PM IST

Sapna and Rahul had travelled to Sitamarhi in Bihar and then crossed over to Nepal before returning and presenting themselves at Dadon police station. They were later brought to Mandrak police station for questioning.

A 39-year-old woman from Aligarh, who eloped with her daughter’s fiancé days before their scheduled wedding, has been allowed to live with the man after the two surrendered before police following a 10-day disappearance.

Woman refused to return to husband despite family appeals. (Sourced)
Woman refused to return to husband despite family appeals. (Sourced)

Sapna Devi, a resident of Manoharpur village, returned on Wednesday along with 25-year-old Rahul, the man she had eloped with. The duo had travelled to Sitamarhi in Bihar and then crossed over to Nepal before returning and presenting themselves at Dadon police station. They were later brought to Mandrak police station for questioning.

According to circle officer Mahesh Kumar of Iglas, “The woman was not willing to return to her husband and insisted on staying with Rahul. Since both are adults, and she made her decision clear, she has been allowed to live with him.”

The matter was referred to the Family Counselling Centre in Aligarh. Counsellors tried to mediate on Friday, but Sapna declined all proposals to reunite with her husband. She accused him of harassment and chose instead to continue her relationship with Rahul.

Her husband Jitendra, who had lodged a missing person’s complaint, offered to shift to a rented house in Aligarh city if she agreed to return. Her seven-year-old son also appealed to her during counselling, but she remained firm in her decision. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law strongly objected to her return to the household.

Notably, Rahul was originally set to marry Sapna’s daughter on April 16. However, just 10 days before the ceremony, both he and Sapna went missing, leaving the village in shock. Sapna’s family had claimed she fled with jewellery and 5 lakh in cash, a claim she has denied, calling it baseless.

On Friday night, the police released the couple after nearly 48 hours of interrogation. Superintendent of police (SP) Amrit Jain stated, “There is no legal basis to hold them or interfere in their decision. They are both adults and have chosen to stay together.”

Protests continued outside the police station for two days, with Sapna’s family and neighbours urging her return. Some villagers also alleged Rahul had been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Sapna, however, maintained that her relationship with Rahul was based on mutual understanding. “It is not a short-term liaison. It’s a lifelong relationship,” she told police officials. With no legal restriction and the woman unwilling to return to her husband, the police concluded the case and allowed the couple to go. (With agency inputs)

Aligarh woman picks daughter's fiancé over hubby, returns after 10 days
