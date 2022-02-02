All criminals legal party workers of SP: Yogi

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that all criminals were legal party workers of the Samajwadi Party and warned that though the notorious elements were coming out of their hidey-holes as elections approached, once results were out and the BJP regained power after March 10, they would be suitably subdued.

Yogi, who was campaigning for party candidates in Goverdhan and Chhata areas in Mathura district, targeted his guns on the Samajwadi Party and included RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, although without taking his name, in his attack.

“BJP in power brings development, law and order, celebration of festivals but SP brings riots. All criminals are legal party workers of Samajwadi Party,” he said.

The CM lauded development works undertaken by Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad in Mathura and Vrindavan. He counted on developmental projects and welfare schemes under which poor had free ration, toilets in their houses, free vaccine and free health insurance.

“The BJP utilized funds in development works but during Samajwadi Party regime, the tax payers’ money was diverted to ‘itra wala mitra’ (friend in perfume trade)” said Yogi in indirect attack on SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

“He (Akhilesh Yadav) has denied terms with ‘itra wala mitra’ but masses have a right to know the actual facts about this fund, meant for development, diverted to a friend,” said Yogi who joked that his ‘bulldozer’ was very intelligent and could sense where illegal money was concealed.

Raking up the issue of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the chief minister highlighted that two brothers complaining against molestation of their sister were brutally killed.

“Of the two ladke (boys) now coming up in political alliance for elections, one (Akhilesh Yadav) was promoting the riots and sat back, did nothing when innocent lives were claimed. The officers aiming to nab the culprits were stopped and transferred. When all this happened in Muzaffarnagar, the other ‘ladka’ (Jayant Chaudhary) watched from Delhi and had no sympathy for Jats being targeted,” alleged Yogi, adding that the red caps of Samajwadi Party leaders were blood stained.