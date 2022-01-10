All exams to be held as per schedule: AKTU

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A number of AKTU students have been demanding the university to conduct online exams instead of offline on the campus due to the rising cases of Covid 19
AKTU to conduct all classes in online mode from January 10 to 16. (file)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Sunday once again made it clear that all pre-scheduled and the ongoing examinations will be held as per the schedule and there will be no online exam as being demanded by the students, according to a press release issued by the university.

A number of AKTU students have been carrying out a social media campaign demanding the university to conduct online exams instead of offline on the campus due to the rising cases of Covid 19.

In a press release, AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vineet Kansal said that instructions had been issued to all affiliated colleges to conduct all classes in online mode from January 10 to 16. “Online classes will continue till January 16 and after that the university will review its decision and fresh guidelines will be issued,” he said.

In the guidelines to colleges, the institutes have been ordered to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines,” said Asheesh Misra, media incharge, AKTU, Lucknow.

