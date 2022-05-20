All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event

All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

“We may be conveying our point differently on other days. But on the occasion of inauguration of e-vidhan, hon’ble speaker Lok Sabha is here. Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav is also present on the occasion and has extended his good wishes. He is making positive contribution. I thank him from the core of my heart,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.

Yogi Adityanath further said, “We are sure that all of us will work together for the welfare of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Questions raised by the opposition may be critical. But on many occasions the criticism, based on facts, helps in taking various programmes to the people. If the government and opposition are committed to welfare of 25 crore people, many issues can be resolved. So, I will thank him for sharing the dais and associating with the e-vidhan.”

Akhilesh Yadav used the occasion to urge speaker Satish Mahana to organise a separate training for him and the chief minister to ensure better understanding of the new system.

“I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He also referred to implementation of various programmes using information technology during the Samajwadi Party regime.

All those who spoke on the occasion praised speaker Satish Mahana’s efforts in implementing the e-Vidhan in such a short time.

Mahana welcomed the guests while minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna gave the vote of thanks on the occasion.

