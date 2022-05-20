All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
“We may be conveying our point differently on other days. But on the occasion of inauguration of e-vidhan, hon’ble speaker Lok Sabha is here. Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav is also present on the occasion and has extended his good wishes. He is making positive contribution. I thank him from the core of my heart,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.
Yogi Adityanath further said, “We are sure that all of us will work together for the welfare of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Questions raised by the opposition may be critical. But on many occasions the criticism, based on facts, helps in taking various programmes to the people. If the government and opposition are committed to welfare of 25 crore people, many issues can be resolved. So, I will thank him for sharing the dais and associating with the e-vidhan.”
Akhilesh Yadav used the occasion to urge speaker Satish Mahana to organise a separate training for him and the chief minister to ensure better understanding of the new system.
“I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Akhilesh Yadav said.
He also referred to implementation of various programmes using information technology during the Samajwadi Party regime.
All those who spoke on the occasion praised speaker Satish Mahana’s efforts in implementing the e-Vidhan in such a short time.
Mahana welcomed the guests while minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna gave the vote of thanks on the occasion.
-
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet
A virtual interactive session on 'Success Stories of Start-ups' was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Friday. Mukesh senior member of PHDCCI, B Singh, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like 'Wow Momos' and 'MBA Chai Wala.'
-
Azam Khan released from jail, Shivpal receives him, Akhilesh posts welcome tweet
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Minister inaugurates climate-resilient animal shed in GADVASU
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated climate-resilient animal shed and the new building of College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The university authorities said the shed, with a capacity of sheltering 150 animals, has been developed with the financial assistance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, and contributions from NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics