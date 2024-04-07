All set for 24x7 power supply to Prayagraj: Discom

Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited officials claimed that 24x7 power supply was being ensured in Prayagraj, which was now reeling under hot weather conditions. To ensure no power failure due to damaged transformers, 294 new transformers had been installed in the urban areas of Prayagraj alone, a discom official said (For representation)

Chief engineer Pramod Kumar Singh said while till February 29, 98.75% of electricity was being supplied to rural areas and 99.69% to urban areas daily, now the power supply was being done for 24 hours.

To ensure no power failure due to damaged transformers, 294 new transformers had been installed in the urban areas of Prayagraj alone, Singh added. This include 290 small transformers and four big ones at power stations.

In March, 17,802 complaints of transformer failure were resolved. Similarly, two new sub-stations were to be built in the city out of which a station in Malawa was now ready to begin operations this very month, he added.

Efforts have also been made to minimize electrical faults caused by dilapidated electrical wires. According to the chief engineer, this problem was almost resolved by laying 70 km long 4 AV cables alone in the urban areas.