All should oppose dowry system, child marriage: UP Governor

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that though women had taken great strides and somewhat overtaken men while moving towards higher education, attention was needed for their health and studies.

Presiding over the 36th convocation of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Patel said that all universities should conduct blood tests of women students to assess their health and every section of society should oppose dowry system and child marriage.

She said, “We should create more awareness about institutional delivery of women” and added that every gram pradhan should ensure that his/her village was free of TB and malnutrition and timely funds were made available to pregnant women.

Chief guest, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said that convocation was an important aspect of students’ life. Explaining its meaning, he said that initiation developed one’s consciousness. Minister of state for higher education, science and technology Neelima Katiyar said that students should move forward with Vocal for Local.

Vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said that Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University had successfully implemented the New Education Policy 2020. He also informed that 26 new vocational courses were started in the university.

He also informed that MP Sudhanshu Trivedi had given ₹50 lakhs to the university and added that 30 children suffering from TB had been adopted.

In the convocation, 45 PhD students were conferred degrees by Chancellor Anandiben Patel. Out of these 25 are men (55.56%) and 20 (44.44%) women. A total of 86 medals were given to 55 students by Chancellor Anandiben Patel. Among the medal winners, 19 are man (34.55%) and 36 women (65.45%).

The “Digilocker” app was also launched to keep the students’ mark sheets, certificates, degrees, migration certificates etc. digitally safe. Using this facility, students will be able to keep their various documents safe online.

“Kishori App” , with the help of which women students can get information about their physical and mental health, was also launched.

In all, 2,35,256 degrees were awarded, out of which 1,26,895 were received by women.