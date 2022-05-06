Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years

The construction of IT parks in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Bareilly is in progress. Besides, the development work of IT parks has started in Meerut, Prayagraj and Kanpur, according to an Uttar Pradesh government statement.
The IT parks will not only increase investment in the state, but will also generate new employment opportunities for the youth, according to an Uttar Pradesh government statement. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on May 06, 2022 10:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology (IT) parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions.

The project will not only increase investment in the state, but will also generate new employment opportunities for the youth, it said.

With this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also aims to provide employment to at least one person from each family.

The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.

The construction of IT parks in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Bareilly is in progress. Besides, the development work of IT parks has started in Meerut, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

Along with this, there will also be a technology-rich space for companies, the statement added. All types of facilities related to the needs of IT companies will be available in the IT parks.

Under the IT and Start-up Policy-2017, an investment of 5642.30 crore has been made so far. From the year 2017 to 2022, 43,780 employment opportunities have been made available. In the future, these IT parks will provide more employment opportunities for the youth, the statement said.

