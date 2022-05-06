All Uttar Pradesh divisions to have IT parks in two years
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to build information technology (IT) parks in all the divisions of Uttar Pradesh in the next two years, said a state government statement. This project is part of efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into the IT hub of the country. The state has 18 administrative divisions.
The project will not only increase investment in the state, but will also generate new employment opportunities for the youth, it said.
With this, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also aims to provide employment to at least one person from each family.
The state government is constantly striving to make the Uttar Pradesh economy number 1 in the country in the next five years, it said.
The construction of IT parks in Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Bareilly is in progress. Besides, the development work of IT parks has started in Meerut, Prayagraj and Kanpur.
Along with this, there will also be a technology-rich space for companies, the statement added. All types of facilities related to the needs of IT companies will be available in the IT parks.
Under the IT and Start-up Policy-2017, an investment of ₹5642.30 crore has been made so far. From the year 2017 to 2022, 43,780 employment opportunities have been made available. In the future, these IT parks will provide more employment opportunities for the youth, the statement said.
-
Yogi reviews ₹19,000 crore projects during Ayodhya visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed ₹19,000 crore development projects in Ayodhya and its adjoining districts. Besides, he viewed a presentation on Ayodhya's vision document-2047, and had lunch at a dalit household during his visit to the temple town. Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya after his three-day Uttarakhand visit. This was his second visit to Ayodhya after taking oath as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.
-
Rich tributes paid to Ajit Singh on first death anniversary
A 'havan' and other spiritual programmes were organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal and different organisations to pay tributes to former minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh, who succumbed to Covid-related complications on May 6, last year. The main programme was organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, where leaders of various political parties gathered to pay their tributes. Ajit Singh's son Jayant Singh and his wife Charu Choudhary were also present at the event.
-
Haryana reduces taxes to make liquor price competitive
For keeping the prices of alcoholic drinks competitive, the Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a series of measures to ward off inflow of liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Delhi. Approving the excise policy for 2022-23, the cabinet reduced the value added tax (VAT) for country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), wine, beer from 13-14% to 12%. Officials said there will be no increase in the excise duty of most IMFL brands.
-
‘Not informed’: Delhi Police files kidnapping case as Punjab team arrests Bagga
A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police hours after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by their Punjab counterparts from the national capital. Bagga was brought back to Delhi from Haryana earlier in the day following a few hours of drama and tussle among the police departments. Officials said the Punjab Police personnel did not inform the local team before arresting Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri.
-
State govt will abide by Supreme Court order on local body polls: Ajit Pawar
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that central and state governments must follow the decision by Supreme Court. As instructed by the court, the state election commission will take a call on local body polls. When the media persons asked Pawar about the issue, he said, “We must follow the court's decision.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics