Allahabad HC adjourns KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case till May 20 due to paucity of time.
Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Heard learned counsel for the parties at length. Due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded. Put up this matter in the additional cause list on 20.05.2022 at 12:00 noon.”
The counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued that the property in dispute was not a waqf property and the provisions of the Waqf Act were not applicable here. It was further argued that when the Waqf Act of 1995 came into force, there was a provision under the aforesaid Act that the waqf property be again registered but the property in dispute had never been re-registered under the Waqf Act, 1995.
The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court seeking restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The plea that the said mosque is a part of the temple has been taken in the suit.
The civil judge (senior division), fast track court (FTC) of Varanasi, had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on April 8, 2021 to conduct a survey of KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to find out whether a temple was demolished to build the mosque that stands adjacent to the KV Temple.
Subsequently, the high court, in the present case, had on September 9, 2021, stayed the Varanasi court’s order dated April 8, 2021, that directed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive physical survey of the KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings of this case. On March 24, 2022, the high court had directed to hear this case along with all connected matters on a regular basis till their conclusion.
Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune
PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.
Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, CA to remain in ED custody for 4 more days
Suspended IAS officer of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal, and chartered accountant Suman Kumar will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for four more days, a special court in Ranchi ordered on Monday. Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state's Khunti district. Suman Kumar's client, Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested four days later on May 11.
Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained 'nirvana', on the same day. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday. An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. The editorial also attacked Thackeray.
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about nCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
