Allahabad HC dismisses plea by Noida flat buyer seeking to recover dues from pvt builder

The Allahabad high court on Monday disposed of a petition filed by a homebuyer in Gautam Budh Nagar for recovery of dues from a private builder who failed to give him possession of a flat he booked in 2015.

The bench comprising justices Pritinker Diwaker and Ashutosh Srivastava disposed of the petition filed by one Ankit Gera after the counsel for the state government submitted that the money had been recovered in compliance with orders of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) and would be transmitted to the Rera after clearance of the cheque.

The bench, while disposing of the petition, observed, “State counsel submits that the money has been recovered and the same would be transmitted to Rera after clearance of the cheque. In view of the above, nothing survives in the present writ petition. Accordingly, the petition is disposed of.”

According to authorities, Gera had booked a flat with the builder in 2015. Despite paying the cost-- ₹45.82 lakh--the builder did not give him possession of the flat. In May 2019, the buyer filed a complaint with UP-Rera.

The Rera consequently ordered the builder to hand over the flat as well as an interest amount to make up for the delay. When the builder failed to do so, the Rera, in December 2019, directed the administration to collect the flat cost and interest from the builder. In December 2021, the Rera issued a recovery certificate of ₹75.32 lakh against the builder, but to no avail.

The buyer then petitioned the Allahabad high court in May 2022. During the hearing on May 27, the court asked Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, who appeared in court during Monday’s hearing, along with other respondents, to explain the delay.