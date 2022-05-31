Allahabad HC dismisses plea by Noida flat buyer seeking to recover dues from pvt builder
The Allahabad high court on Monday disposed of a petition filed by a homebuyer in Gautam Budh Nagar for recovery of dues from a private builder who failed to give him possession of a flat he booked in 2015.
The bench comprising justices Pritinker Diwaker and Ashutosh Srivastava disposed of the petition filed by one Ankit Gera after the counsel for the state government submitted that the money had been recovered in compliance with orders of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) and would be transmitted to the Rera after clearance of the cheque.
The bench, while disposing of the petition, observed, “State counsel submits that the money has been recovered and the same would be transmitted to Rera after clearance of the cheque. In view of the above, nothing survives in the present writ petition. Accordingly, the petition is disposed of.”
According to authorities, Gera had booked a flat with the builder in 2015. Despite paying the cost-- ₹45.82 lakh--the builder did not give him possession of the flat. In May 2019, the buyer filed a complaint with UP-Rera.
The Rera consequently ordered the builder to hand over the flat as well as an interest amount to make up for the delay. When the builder failed to do so, the Rera, in December 2019, directed the administration to collect the flat cost and interest from the builder. In December 2021, the Rera issued a recovery certificate of ₹75.32 lakh against the builder, but to no avail.
The buyer then petitioned the Allahabad high court in May 2022. During the hearing on May 27, the court asked Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, who appeared in court during Monday’s hearing, along with other respondents, to explain the delay.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics