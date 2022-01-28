Allahabad HC disposes of PIL seeking check on devotees’ flow to Magh Mela

The Allahabad high court disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking restriction on the number of devotees visiting the ongoing Magh Mela at Prayagraj to check Covid spread when the state government informed the court about its preparedness and the guidelines to check rush of people at one place.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justi​ce Piyush Agrawal on Tuesday (January 25) disposed of the petition filed by Utkarsh Mishra and another. In the PIL, it was claimed that the religious congregations in the past two years were found responsible for spreading the deadly virus across the country.

The PIL petition requested the high court to direct the state government to restrict the number of devotees who will take a holy dip in the Ganga during the ongoing Magh Mela at Prayagraj. The petition said that only seers of ‘akharas’ should be allowed to take the holy dip on the dates of the ‘”Shahi Snan” to prevent huge turnout of devotees as anticipated on those auspicious dates.

During the course of hearing, the additional advocate general representing the state government submitted that the government had already issued guidelines to be followed by the devotees coming to the Magh Mela. He further submitted that a separate Prayagraj Mela Authority had been set up to monitor all arrangements and check rush of people at one place.

He further submitted that to advise people to take all precautions and not to create rush at Mela areas, they will issue public notices by different means of communication apprising the devotees and the prospective devotees of the restrictions and guidelines issued by the government for the purpose. On the stand taken by counsel for the state government, the court disposed of the petition.