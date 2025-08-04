Allahabad HC grants more time to Centre in plea against caste-based rallies

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has granted additional time to the central government to file its counter-affidavit (reply) in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh. The matter will now be heard on September 3. Next hearing on Sept 3; PIL seeks derecognition of political parties holding such events (Sourced)

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on August 1 while hearing the PIL filed by local lawyer Moti Lal Yadav in 2013. The plea had urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise political parties that organise caste-centric rallies.

In response to the petition, the high court had earlier issued notices to the ECI and several political parties. It had also passed interim directions asking the ECI to ban such rallies in the state.

The petitioner had named the BJP, SP, BSP, and Congress, along with the state and central governments, as respondents in the case.