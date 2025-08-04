Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Allahabad HC grants more time to Centre in plea against caste-based rallies

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 07:54 pm IST

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on August 1 while hearing the PIL filed by local lawyer Moti Lal Yadav in 2013. The plea had urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise political parties that organise caste-centric rallies.

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has granted additional time to the central government to file its counter-affidavit (reply) in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh. The matter will now be heard on September 3.

Next hearing on Sept 3; PIL seeks derecognition of political parties holding such events (Sourced)
Next hearing on Sept 3; PIL seeks derecognition of political parties holding such events (Sourced)

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on August 1 while hearing the PIL filed by local lawyer Moti Lal Yadav in 2013. The plea had urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise political parties that organise caste-centric rallies.

In response to the petition, the high court had earlier issued notices to the ECI and several political parties. It had also passed interim directions asking the ECI to ban such rallies in the state.

The petitioner had named the BJP, SP, BSP, and Congress, along with the state and central governments, as respondents in the case.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants more time to Centre in plea against caste-based rallies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On