Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad HC junks MP Atul Rai’s plea seeking quashing of FIR
lucknow news

Allahabad HC junks MP Atul Rai’s plea seeking quashing of FIR

The FIR was registered against Atul Rai under the Gangsters Act at Lanka police station of Varanasi on October 23, 2021
The FIR was registered against Atul Rai under the Gangsters Act at Lanka police station of Varanasi on October 23, 2021 (HT file)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByJitendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has dismissed a petition filed by BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him under the Gangsters Act at Lanka police station of Varanasi on October 23, 2021. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani refused to quash the FIR.

As per the petitioner, earlier he had filed a contempt petition against some police officers and therefore, the investigating officer was bent upon keeping the petitioner behind bars and the current FIR was an act of revenge on the part of the investigating officer and the FIR was registered when petitioner was in jail and could not have been involved in any criminal activity. Rai has been in jail since June 2019 for allegedly raping a woman in his home in Varanasi in 2018. The woman and her male friend had later set themselves ablaze outside the Supreme Court on August 16, 2021. The woman’s male friend died on August 21 while she succumbed to burns on August 24..

The court after hearing concerned parties while dismissing the petition observed, “As regards the contention of learned counsel for the petitioner that the petitioner being in jail and his bail application having been refused, he could not have been booked under the Gangster Act. We do not find any substance in the said submission and suffice it to say that the first information report cannot be quashed on this ground.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP