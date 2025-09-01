Allahabad HC raises concern over male gym trainers instructing women without adequate safeguards

The Allahabad high court has raised serious concerns over “male gym trainers imparting training to female clients without adequate safeguards to ensure the safety and dignity of women.” The Allahabad high court. (FILE PHOTO)

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by a gym trainer Nitin Saini who has been accused of using a caste-based slur against a woman client. An FIR was registered by the woman at the Brahmpuri police station of Meerut in 2024.

The court has fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The victim, in her statement before the trial court, had alleged that the accused had prepared obscene videos of another woman who went to the gym and had been sending such obscene material to that woman.

On these allegations in the statement before the trial court, the bench said that the alleged acts may also attract offences punishable under Sections 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court observed, “It is a matter of serious concern that presently male gym trainers are imparting training to female clients without adequate safeguards to ensure their safety and dignity.”

In an order dated August 27, the court said, “Considering the aforesaid circumstances, the Investigating Officer of Police Station Brahmpuri, Meerut, is directed to file a personal affidavit indicating that whether the gym operated by the appellant was duly registered under the law. Whether the appellant has been arrested in connection with the present case or not? Whether in the gym, trainers are female or not?”