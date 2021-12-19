Allahabad HC seeks govt reply on state-run UP primary schools having no students

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition raising the issue of poor condition of state-run primary schools, the Allahabad high court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit (reply) furnishing information with reference to various such schools in the state where no students are studying.

While raising the issue of poor condition of the primary school in Daraganj locality of Prayagraj district, one Nand Lal in his PIL petition has alleged that the quality of education being imparted to the students is not up to the mark and therefore many parents have stopped sending their children to government schools.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal in its order dated December 7 sought a reply from the state government and adjourned the case for the next hearing to March 28, 2022.

In the PIL, a plea was raised for initiation of an inquiry into the affairs of Madhyamik School in Daraganj locality of Prayagraj district in respect of negligence of teachers in imparting education to the students and embezzlement of funds issued by the state government for the maintenance of the institution.

While referring to an inquiry report of the divisional education officer in the case, it has been submitted that at present there is not even a single student in the pre-secondary school and this has happened due to the negligence of the teachers and the education department.

In addition, it has also been submitted that the standard of education in other state-run schools was very poor and many teachers did not even know English language and were unfit to teach at the level of class IV.