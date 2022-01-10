Allahabad HC seeks reply from govt, BCCI and UPCA

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the central and state governments, BCCI and UP Cricket Association (UPCA) to file reply on a petition seeking non-inclusion of 29 individuals and corporate groups as life members of the UPCA.

The court issued notices to the 29 individuals and corporate groups seeking their reply in the case by the next date of hearing, which is fixed as February 3, 2022.

The bench comprising Justice MK Gupta and Justice YK Srivastava passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Manoj Kumar Pundir and six others. The petitioners are elected members of the apex council (governing body) of the UPCA.

According to the petitioners, 24 individuals and 5 corporate members were illegally inducted as “life members” of the UPCA without following the due procedures and processes as per the recommendations of the Lodha Committee and the Supreme Court judgment of 2018 in this regard.

The petitioners stated that some of the members of the apex council relinquished office after the 2018 Supreme Court judgement for having attracted “disqualification” by virtue of having served the UPCA for more than nine years. However, such “disqualified men” were made members of ‘board of directors’, through the backdoor, as they could not become members of apex council having served the UPCA for more than nine years.

The petitioners alleged that the apex council was formed after the 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court to properly manage the cricket association in the light of recommendations of Lodha Committee. However, board of directors, the parallel body, was added in the constitution of UPCA to regain control over the functioning of the cricket association.