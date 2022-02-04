Allahabad HC to function in hybrid mode from Feb 7

The Allahabad high court administration has decided to employ hybrid system of hearing cases both in the high court at Prayagraj and at its Lucknow bench thereby allowing both virtual as well as physical hearing from virtual mode alone from February 7 (Monday) while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

The Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench went into complete virtual mode on January 10 this year after Covid cases had started surging. Besides, no lawyer was allowed to enter the premises of the high court.

Registrar (protocol), Allahabad high court, Ashish Kumar Srivastava further said there will be restriction on the entry of clerks of lawyers and litigants other than those whose personal presence would be directed by an order of the court. It will be further ensured that at a time there should not be more than 10 lawyers inside the courtroom.