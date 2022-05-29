Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land

The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate (DM) to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad.

The Allahabad high court directed that the inquiry shall be done either by the DM himself or he may depute an officer not below the rank of additional district magistrate to conduct the same.

Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocates Raghavendra Sharan Tiwari and Kamalesh Singh argued, “Petitioner is owner of land adjacent to Ahrauli Bazar police station of Kushinagar. Lately, some new constructions were being raised in the police station. However, some part of the new construction was being wrongly raised on the land of the petitioner.”

According to petitioner, on April 29, he moved a representation about his grievances to the Kushinagar DM and other officers of the local administration, but in vain.

After hearing the parties concerned, the bench observed, “The petition is being disposed of with a direction to the respondent no. 2-District Magistrate / Collector, Kushinagar to either conduct inquiry in the matter himself or to depute an officer not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate posted in Kushinagar with regard to the grievances so sought to be raised by the petitioner as contained in the representation / application dated 29.4.2022 within a period of two months from the date of production of a certified copy of this order.”