Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate (DM) to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad.
The Allahabad high court directed that the inquiry shall be done either by the DM himself or he may depute an officer not below the rank of additional district magistrate to conduct the same.
Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocates Raghavendra Sharan Tiwari and Kamalesh Singh argued, “Petitioner is owner of land adjacent to Ahrauli Bazar police station of Kushinagar. Lately, some new constructions were being raised in the police station. However, some part of the new construction was being wrongly raised on the land of the petitioner.”
According to petitioner, on April 29, he moved a representation about his grievances to the Kushinagar DM and other officers of the local administration, but in vain.
After hearing the parties concerned, the bench observed, “The petition is being disposed of with a direction to the respondent no. 2-District Magistrate / Collector, Kushinagar to either conduct inquiry in the matter himself or to depute an officer not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate posted in Kushinagar with regard to the grievances so sought to be raised by the petitioner as contained in the representation / application dated 29.4.2022 within a period of two months from the date of production of a certified copy of this order.”
-
No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women. The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
-
UP Dy-CM praises ICAI role in inflationary times
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI-CMA) celebrated its Foundation Day on Saturday with the two-day 60th National Cost Convention-2022, held in Lucknow. The second day of the conference was graced by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. He also explained how CMAs create business strategies and assist promoters in running their enterprises efficiently. He also emphasised that industry leaders should look to the CMAs for operational efficiency improvements and decision-making.
-
Nine more members of Kharwar gang arrested in police shoot out
Nine members of the dreaded Kharwar interstate gang were arrested after a shootout with the police in Shankar area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The Prayagraj police in recent weeks have arrested a total of 31 members of this Kharwar gang which the police claimed was involved in the incident of multiple murders at Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station that took place on April 22. SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the shootout occurred at around 3am.
-
Save Soil mission: Gomti riverfront in Lucknow decked up to welcome Sadhguru
The Gomti riverfront was lighted up with earthen lamps on Saturday to welcome Sadhguru's “save soil” journey entering India. After riding across 26 countries in Europe and the Middle East, Sadhguru is reaching India and will be continuing his solo bike ride across 9 states in India. Isha volunteers made “rangoli” and conducted awareness drive for visitors. They explained the critical situation of soil degradation and the need for policy interventions to reverse the same.
-
No court relief for builders booked for cheating flat buyers
Mumbai: Last week, the Mumbai sessions court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to directors of KD Developers Amit Ruparel and Parikshit Sharma in connection with a complaint lodged by some flat buyers that the builders failed to hand over the possession of flats booked by them. They also allegedly sold the premises to third parties. The firm was in the process of developing a property in Chembur and constructing a tower “Ruparel Orion.”
