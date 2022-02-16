Allahabad high court grants bail to man accused of posting objectionable pictures of Prime Minister

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man who has been accused of posting objectionable pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The Allahabad high court, in its order dated February 10, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, said the applicant had made out a case for bail and therefore, the application was allowed.

Allowing the bail application of Chhangur Yadav of Varanasi, Justice Krishan Pahal of the Allahabad high court observed, “Keeping in view the nature of the offence, evidence on record regarding the complicity of the accused, larger mandate of Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the constitution of India, dictum of the apex court and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail.”

The prosecution alleged that Chhangur Yadav enraged and hurt the sentiments of the public at large by posting objectionable pictures of the Prime Minister of India and therefore, an FIR was lodged against him at Chaubeypur police station of Varanasi district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, while opposing the bail application, the government counsel contended that the Prime Minister is the face of the nation before the public at large and saying anything derogatory to him is doing the same to the country, therefore, the applicant does not deserve any indulgence.

However, the counsel for the applicant submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the present case. The applicant has nothing to do with the said offence and that there is no criminal history of the applicant, the counsel said.

Lastly, it was argued that the applicant was languishing in jail since October 9, 2021 and he deserves to be released on bail.

“If he is released on bail, he would not misuse the liberty of bail and shall cooperate with the trial,” the counsel for the applicant contended.