Allahabad high court issues NBW against NOIDA CEO
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court issued NBW (non-bailable warrant) against Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, NOIDA and directed to produce her in police custody before the court in a contempt case, on May 13, the next date of hearing in the case.
Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another whose land was acquired in 1990 by Noida Authority but they were not given fair compensation as per law till date. The petitioners have been fighting legal battles since 1990 against the Noida Authority.
Earlier, on April 28, the court had directed that the matter be listed on May 4 and Maheshwari was directed to remain present before the court. But despite the summoning order passed by the court, she was not present when the matter was taken up on May 4.
The court observed, “Considering the fact that the order of the Writ Court has not been complied with despite the fact that the possession of the land of the applicants had been taken over by the NOIDA illegally in 1990 without paying even a single penny as compensation, and the applicants despite succeeding in this court in the writ petition and special leave petition against the judgment of writ court having been dismissed, have not been able to reap the benefit of the judgement of the writ court.”
“..When the court summoned the CEO, NOIDA in contempt proceeding, she did not appear before the court when the matter was taken up which led her counsel to request the court not to take up the matter till she reached the court as her flight was delayed. This Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and wilful disrespect to the court, as the officer of the rank of chief executive officer of a corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy. Therefore, this court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA.”
828 PhD scholars walk away with degrees at Panjab University’s 69th convocation
After a long wait of three years, as many as 828 PhD scholars, who completed their doctorates since 2019, were awarded their degrees at Panjab University's 69th annual convocation on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, also attended the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 150 mark
As many as 11 patients tested positive in Chandigarh, six in Mohali and five in Panchkula, pushing the active caseload to 153, highest since 161 on March 8. Now, 73 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 58 in Mohali and 22 in Panchkula. After remaining below 40 for the first 19 days of April, the active cases started rising in the later part of the month, crossing the 100 mark on April 26.
Punjab RERA comes to aid of buyers left in lurch by GBP Group
Coming to the rescue of thousands of investors left in the lurch by the management of realty firm GBP Group, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority has assured to hand over the projects to the respective buyer associations for completion. On Friday, after the Homebuyers and Investors Association for GBP met the Punjab RERA chairman Navreet Singh Kang in Chandigarh, they were told to submit applications project wise and also form respective associations.
Chandigarh: Snatchers target two women within 40 minutes
Two women fell prey to snatchers within a span of 40 minutes in Chandigarh on Thursday night. Prerna, 23, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was the first victim, who lives in Sector 50 in a rented accommodation. As she reached the Sector-36/37-41/42 roundabout, two scooter-borne men snatched her gold chain and sped away. In the next 40 minutes, a resident of Sector 44, 87, Manvinder Kaur, lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher.
Ludhiana MC zonal chief, MLA inspect Giaspura garbage dump
Ludhiana municipal corporation zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Friday inspected the Giaspura garbage dump site. She was accompanied by Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur. Kaur said that MC will soon install three static compactors there to facilitate the daily disposal of garbage and clear the heaps of legacy waste accumulated here.
