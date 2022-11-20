Allahabad high court suspends sentence, grants bail to disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Saini

The Allahabad high court has suspended the sentence awarded by a lower court to disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Saini in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot case. The court also granted him bail in the same case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saini will remain disqualified as the high court has not given a stay on his conviction, said an official spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

On November 7, the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat had issued a notification declaring the Khatauli assembly seat represented by Saini as vacant, the spokesperson said. The bypoll for the Khatauli seat in Muzaffarnagar is scheduled for December 5.

Special judge, MP/MLA court, Muzaffarnagar had on October 11, 2022 sentenced Saini, who was elected MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar, and 10 others to two years’ imprisonment in a case relating to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Hearing a criminal appeal filed by Vikram Saini, Justice Samit Gopal of the Allahabad high court on Friday said, “Prayer for bail/suspension of sentence is allowed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MP/MLA court of Muzaffarnagar had convicted and sentenced Saini on charges related to Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of other), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provide breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. Earlier, the court had acquitted all the accused of the charge of attempt to murder.

Saini had challenged his conviction and sentence before the high court by filing the present criminal appeal.

Saini’s counsel took the plea that there is no credible evidence against him. He further contended that there is no public witness to support the prosecution case. Further, it is a case of no injury. On the other hand, the state government’s counsel opposed the suspension of sentence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the present order, the high court directed Saini’s release on bail on his furnishing a personal bond with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the court concerned.

The Saini matter has now been listed for hearing on November 21 (Monday), when his lawyers are likely to seek a stay on his conviction, the UP assembly spokesperson said.

Aditya Upadhyay, Saini’s lawyer, said they will seek suspension of his conviction on Monday.