Allahabad University begins search for Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chair professor

Allahabad University (AU) would soon undertake researches in various aspects like political philosophy and integral humanism as defined by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, renowned social thinker and RSS ideologue. The varsity has started the process of the appointment of a professor for the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chair on its campus.

“AU has started accepting applications and nominations from eminent social scientists, including academicians and scholars of outstanding track record in the designated areas of study for chair professor, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Chair,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The last date of applications reaching the office of the registrar, AU, is January 4, 2022, she added.

The union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced University Gants Commission’s (UGC) decision to set up this chair at AU during the central varsity’s convocation function on November 8.

Once the chair professor gets appointed, he or she would engage in research, design and execute short-term capacity building programmes for teachers in higher education focussed towards the designated discipline of the chair. The professor would also publish articles and research papers besides reports, books and monographs on relevant topics besides participating in teaching and PhD programmes.

In 2016, an expert committee of five members was formed by the UGC to examine establishing chairs in the name of eminent personalities. The committee of experts had recommended that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Chair should be established by the commission to study his socio-economic thoughts and ‘Integral Humanism’. The commission bears all expenses for the chair. Already, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Chair has been set up in various varsities of the country, including the Central University of Jammu, Alagappa University in Tamil Nadu, Central University Himachal Pradesh, North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Pt Deendayal Upadhyay was a leading Indian philosopher, economist, sociologist, historian, journalist, and political scientist who gave the concept and developed the doctrine of integral humanism.

According to Upadhyay humankind had four hierarchically organised attributes of body, mind, intellect and soul which corresponded to four universal objectives— Kama (desire), Artha (wealth), Dharma (moral duties) and Moksha (total liberation or ‘salvation’). Dharma is the basic, while Moksha is the ultimate objective of humankind and society. Dharma is the thread bear that abides ‘Kama’ and ‘Artha’ for the supreme goal of human life ‘Moksha’. This Chatushtya Purusharth, rooted in ancient Indian culture, are integrated and not disgruntled or conflicting like the western ideology of capitalism and communism. Deendayal’s idea of ‘Integral Humanism’ many believe can ensure holistic and sustainable development of the society that paves the way to happiness and peace at the individual, social, national and global level.