Allahabad University, colleges to get back to five-days-a-week working from July 7

Allahabad University (AU) and all its constituent colleges will revert to their five-days-a-week working from the new session that will start from July 7. Registrar of the central university Prof NK Shukla has issued a notification in this regard to bring an end to the system of six-days-a-week working introduced to make up for the lost time in academics and research owing to pandemic when the university and its colleges reopened after lockdowns on February 10 earlier this year.

“Following the decision to resume five-days-a-week working, now the varsity and colleges would remain closed on Saturdays also,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor confirming the decision of the university administration. However, various departments, centres and laboratories of universities and colleges will remain open for research works, she added.

On February 10, 2022, the university administration had decided to conduct classes six days a week. Its purpose was to allow teachers and students to compensate for the loss of studies that they had suffered due to Covid and to complete the courses on time before the final exams. However, university administration had made it clear at the time itself that this arrangement would be effective only till the summer vacation, university officials said.

Following resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the AU administration had, on January 6, 2022, decided that only internal official working will be carried out in the offices of the university and no public visitor/outsider will be allowed on the campus till further orders.

All students were also directed to refrain from coming to the university with immediate effect and were asked to attend their classes in online mode. From January 9 onwards, AU and its constituent colleges were closed till further orders and even teachers were asked to start taking online classes from their respective homes before reopening of the university in February.