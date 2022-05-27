Allahabad University, colleges to get back to five-days-a-week working from July 7
Allahabad University (AU) and all its constituent colleges will revert to their five-days-a-week working from the new session that will start from July 7. Registrar of the central university Prof NK Shukla has issued a notification in this regard to bring an end to the system of six-days-a-week working introduced to make up for the lost time in academics and research owing to pandemic when the university and its colleges reopened after lockdowns on February 10 earlier this year.
“Following the decision to resume five-days-a-week working, now the varsity and colleges would remain closed on Saturdays also,” said public relations officer, AU, Prof Jaya Kapoor confirming the decision of the university administration. However, various departments, centres and laboratories of universities and colleges will remain open for research works, she added.
On February 10, 2022, the university administration had decided to conduct classes six days a week. Its purpose was to allow teachers and students to compensate for the loss of studies that they had suffered due to Covid and to complete the courses on time before the final exams. However, university administration had made it clear at the time itself that this arrangement would be effective only till the summer vacation, university officials said.
Following resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the AU administration had, on January 6, 2022, decided that only internal official working will be carried out in the offices of the university and no public visitor/outsider will be allowed on the campus till further orders.
All students were also directed to refrain from coming to the university with immediate effect and were asked to attend their classes in online mode. From January 9 onwards, AU and its constituent colleges were closed till further orders and even teachers were asked to start taking online classes from their respective homes before reopening of the university in February.
-
Uttarakhand govt forms panel for implementing Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand government on Friday said a drafting committee had been formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the hill state. UCC essentially refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion. Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions and a UCC is meant to do away with these personal laws.
-
One killed as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka
At least one person was killed and two others injured after a lanter of an under-construction building collapsed at Firni Road in west Delhi's Mundka on Friday. The incident took place exactly two weeks after a fire broke out in a building in the Mundka area, resulting in 27 deaths while as many as 40 people were injured. (This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)
-
4 kids ‘test HIV positive’ after blood transfusion, NHRC notice to Maha govt
The National Human Rights Commission on Friday said it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about four children in Maharashtra's Nagpur testing positive for HIV with of them even dying following blood transfusion for treatment of Thalassemia. The rights panel said it had sought a report from the government of Maharashtra within six weeks. The NHRC said if the media reports were true, the incident amounted to violation of human rights.
-
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, hospitalised
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
-
3 pilgrims on their way to Yamunotri shrines killed, 9 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge
Mussoorie: Three pilgrims including a driver from Maharashtra died while 10 others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Dabarkot between Orji and Sayana Chatti on the Yamunotri highway night on Thursday night, police said. The pilgrims from Maharashtra were on their way to Yamunotri shrines when the incident occurred, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics