Allahabad University hostellers begin fast-unto-death on varsity campus

Around 45 inmates of different hostels of Allahabad University (AU) have started an indefinite fast-unto-death at the office of the dean student welfare (DSW) of AU on Thursday. The inmates are protesting on the issue of levying of “fine” on them by the varsity administration for forcefully occupying the room of their respective hostels at a time when it was officially closed during lockdown period.

However, the AU administration maintains that they have not levied any fine and instead the amount of ₹15,000 per student being sought from 1097 inmates was fee for their stay in the allotted rooms during the said period.

The protest began with 52 inmates sitting on fast unto death on Wednesday. However, by Thursday evening, eight of them fell ill while the rest continued with their fast. DSW prof KP Singh tried to persuade them to end their agitation.

Former vice-president and the present state president of National Student Union of India, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The AU administration has issued a notice to the students to pay a fine of ₹15,000 against which the students are agitating for the past many days but varsity administration is adamant on realizing the money which is unjust.”

Meanwhile, AU authorities on Thursday again tried to clarify their stand on the issue.

“We have not imposed any penalty. It is just the fee being sought from them for staying in the hostels during the pandemic. It is an approximation of the expenses incurred by the hostels during the period which has to be paid only by the 1097 students who have stayed in the hostels without allocation and due permission of the competent authority,” said a communiqué issued by AU.

Varsity administration maintains that AU has a list of 1097 boys who had illegally entered the hostels by breaking the locks and without the permission of the competent authority. There are no girls in this list. These boys are liable for legal action under Disaster Management Act and for damaging public property but it was not done at that time because of the severity of the second wave, they said.

In spite of repeated warnings, notices and instructions, the students did not leave and continued to use the premises, its facilities including electricity without paying any charges. They did not pay any fees for staying in the hostels though the staffs including the block servants, the gardener and sweeper were engaged. In this regard, students are also once again being instructed to pay their dues according to the formula developed, AU administration said.